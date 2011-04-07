Charlie Wagers

Double Exposure

double exposure sxsw texas holga lomography
Taken with a Holga, loaded with expired 120 film. Taken in Austin, Texas during the 2011 SXSW festival.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
