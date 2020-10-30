Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Search for Halloween Activities geolocation navigation location map search halloween startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Boo-hoo, friends! Welcome our new shot: an app that helps you resolve the most thrilling questions of Halloween! 🎃

We made this shot for the Dribbble challenge #dribbbleweeklywarmup

🧛‍♂️ The first screen shows what users can do on Halloween. They can choose a costume, find houses for trick-or-treating, get some tips on scary house decorations and find the best fright night parties.

🍭 On the second screen there’s a map with houses where users can get sweets. Users can search for specific sweets and look through locations on the map. Users can also make a route to the chosen house so that they don’t get lost at night.

🧡 The app is in dark theme with orange and purple as primary colors — because it’s Halloween!

👻 Many people are totally confused on the eve of Halloween and this app can help them deal with the Spooktober stuff.

Created by Polina Tolmaceva

