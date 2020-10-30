Search for Halloween Activities

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Boo-hoo, friends! Welcome our new shot: an app that helps you resolve the most thrilling questions of Halloween! 🎃
We made this shot for the Dribbble challenge #dribbbleweeklywarmup
🧛♂️ The first screen shows what users can do on Halloween. They can choose a costume, find houses for trick-or-treating, get some tips on scary house decorations and find the best fright night parties.
🍭 On the second screen there’s a map with houses where users can get sweets. Users can search for specific sweets and look through locations on the map. Users can also make a route to the chosen house so that they don’t get lost at night.
🧡 The app is in dark theme with orange and purple as primary colors — because it’s Halloween!
👻 Many people are totally confused on the eve of Halloween and this app can help them deal with the Spooktober stuff.
Created by Polina Tolmaceva
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜