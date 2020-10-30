Search for Halloween Activities

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Boo-hoo, friends! Welcome our new shot: an app that helps you resolve the most thrilling questions of Halloween! 🎃

We made this shot for the Dribbble challenge #dribbbleweeklywarmup

🧛‍♂️ The first screen shows what users can do on Halloween. They can choose a costume, find houses for trick-or-treating, get some tips on scary house decorations and find the best fright night parties.

🍭 On the second screen there’s a map with houses where users can get sweets. Users can search for specific sweets and look through locations on the map. Users can also make a route to the chosen house so that they don’t get lost at night.

🧡 The app is in dark theme with orange and purple as primary colors — because it’s Halloween!

👻 Many people are totally confused on the eve of Halloween and this app can help them deal with the Spooktober stuff.

Created by Polina Tolmaceva

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜