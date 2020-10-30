Ikramul Hadi Khan

Zoomoon

Ikramul Hadi Khan
Ikramul Hadi Khan
  • Save
Zoomoon abstract logo z lettermark icon branding modern minimalist logo business logo design creative logo minimalist logo design modern logo logo design logo
Download color palette

"ZOOMOON" is a logo design concept for an Interior Design Agency.

If you want to work with me, contact me via mail,
ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance- https://www.behance.net/hadi_hd3

Ikramul Hadi Khan
Ikramul Hadi Khan

More by Ikramul Hadi Khan

View profile
    • Like