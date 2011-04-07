Alec Schmidt

Relief Promotions

Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Relief Promotions branding logo design clean prelo typography minimalist formal grungey
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Product, Visual & Brand Designer.
Hire Me

More by Alec Schmidt

View profile
    • Like