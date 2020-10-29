Collaboration Calendar app

Jeka Soruco

This is a design challenge I put together for a company I was applying for.

The challenge was to create a calendar app focused on collaboration, where its main functionality would be a single calendar view, where users can manage and collaborate on projects, tasks, and set reminders.

It targets young, creative entrepreneurs, who value simplicity, detail, and quality.

I was given 5 days to complete this challenge, and although the UX needs a little more polish, I'm pretty happy with what I came up with. And hey…it got me the job!
