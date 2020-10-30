Dan Lehman

New Flavor Icons

New Flavor Icons ice cream dessert food flavors custom lettering type typography packaging
I'm continuing to develop flavor icons for Best One Yet vegan ice cream packaging. These icons will be included on new pint labels coming to Whole Foods in 2021.

I've challenged myself to work with a select group of fonts that can easily be modified to create expressive typography. The fonts used throughout this set are Rockeby, Suti, Hobeaux, Chee Wowie, and Pueblito.

Posted on Oct 30, 2020
