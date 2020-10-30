New Flavor Icons

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I'm continuing to develop flavor icons for Best One Yet vegan ice cream packaging. These icons will be included on new pint labels coming to Whole Foods in 2021.
I've challenged myself to work with a select group of fonts that can easily be modified to create expressive typography. The fonts used throughout this set are Rockeby, Suti, Hobeaux, Chee Wowie, and Pueblito.