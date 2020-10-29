GhostGrub Restaurant Project redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a redesign of a project I posted here previously.
Read the design process for the the previous design:
https://medium.com/@oyesobowale/ghostgrub-ghost-restaurant-the-design-process-fb2270b14fbb?source=friends_link&sk=174e87578a1fa69424e1d5cf073e9e91