Hello Dribbblers 🤗 I am Josif, UI/UX Interactive Designer, and I am happy to join Dribbble community with my new iMaterial Pro Icon Collection. You can find this product and many more in the future on the UI8.

iMaterial Pro icons are built to help you as a designer speed up your workflow and create beautiful designs at the same time. They are primarily made for iOS, Android, and Web projects, but of course, can be used for everything else.

Their shape is derived from Google's Material Design system and remodeled by iOS smoother appearance so they became a perfect hybrid of 2 languages. You have 3 styles to pick from- Light, Regular, and Duotone. All of them can be customized based on your project direction by adjusting the corner radius, stroke weight, or colors. Our recommended tool is Figma ❤️

They are crafted with pixel precision so they look sharp on any screen, with already applied color styles. Everything is in components and easy to swap or find. Also, this is a growing collection so you can expect a lifetime of free updates.

Big thanks to Vlada B. for invite ❤️

🗺 Instagram | Behance

🔥 UI8 | Graphic River

Stay Safe 🤞