Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo

SkillsTv Mobile Application UI Design

Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo
Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo
  • Save
SkillsTv Mobile Application UI Design branding website ux web app design logo webdesign front-end development product design tv app mobile app design mobile app
Download color palette

Hi, Here's a Simple User Interface Design For the Skills Television Mobile Application. I've Always Wanted To Make A Mobile Version Of One Of My Old Online Television / Movie Websites And Decided To Do It Today.

Please!! Feel Free To Critique In The Comment Section

Kindly View The Web Version Here

Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo
Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo

More by Ewuola Olatunde Ajibayo

View profile
    • Like