SkillsTv Mobile Application UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Here's a Simple User Interface Design For the Skills Television Mobile Application. I've Always Wanted To Make A Mobile Version Of One Of My Old Online Television / Movie Websites And Decided To Do It Today.
Please!! Feel Free To Critique In The Comment Section
Kindly View The Web Version Here