Nature Found in Objects - Illustration

Nature Found in Objects - Illustration digital art vector illustration vector beautiful figure-ground figure ground illustration illustrator nature illustration nature
Using Illustrator, my concept was to portray natural elements found in everyday objects. Each image has an element of Figure-ground.

