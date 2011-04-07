James MacFarlane

James MacFarlane
James MacFarlane
Drop Down v2 drop down navigation nav button
Enhanced gradients and lighting, removal of light outline. Wondering if this is too strong now... I may need to strike a balance between this one and the previous version.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
