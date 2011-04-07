Philipp Illgen

Jerémy Mendez

Philipp Illgen
Philipp Illgen
  • Save
Jerémy Mendez portfolio personal small page website
Download color palette

Some days, I am bored and create something for fun! This is the second version! The first you can look here again: http://forr.st/~CNg

It needs more color, but which one? Feedback/comments and help are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Philipp Illgen
Philipp Illgen

More by Philipp Illgen

View profile
    • Like