Beer Mag Sketch

A friend of mine is AD for All About Beer Magazine and hired me to do a drawing of a tasting party. I'm enjoying the chance to draw less-cartoony for it. A couple of Noguchi items in the scene, too!

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
