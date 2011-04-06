🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I originally drew this logo in 2007 for a project in which I redesigned Nirvana's 3 studio albums. Rather than sticking with Sub Pop/DGC, (the band's real life labels) I choose to use the fictitious "Flipper Records". The logo was conceived from a drawing done by Kurt Cobain and found in his Journals.
I've tweaked the mark twice since I first drew it, and this is the latest revision. It's always been a bit of a tough logo to tighten, especially given the reference, and that I'd like it to retain a childish approach.
I'm definitely seeking feedback... so please chime in!
