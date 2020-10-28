Amir Parva
Parva Studio

Foodie Maryam - Loading 1

Amir Parva
Parva Studio
Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Foodie Maryam - Loading 1 food apps food app ui looed animation loader food logo food and drink cooking app loading food animated logo chef logo pan food logo animation food app design food application food app loading loop loading motion loading screen loading bar loading animation
Download color palette

Hey there!
Here is the loader animation (version 1) for FoodieMaryam
-
More: Website | Behance | Instagram

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like