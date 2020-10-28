Inktober - stamp sheet

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inktober is a yearly way to investigate some new illustration styles, the daily exercise allows us to dig deeper into the narratives/myths of Canadian mountain culture and stay relevant on current events. Using the characters and set elements of mountain culture drawn over the month, we are working on this sheet to produce collectable stamps for mountain culture enthusiasts and trail story tellers. A few final illustrations to complete and then with stamps from buyolympia.com we will get our silk screeners involved.
Actual stamp size: 1.5 x 2"