Inktober - stamp sheet

canadian rockies people props sets characters iconic iconography banff national park mountain culture branding landscape hike thewayfindercompany identity brand creative direction design illustration
Inktober is a yearly way to investigate some new illustration styles, the daily exercise allows us to dig deeper into the narratives/myths of Canadian mountain culture and stay relevant on current events. Using the characters and set elements of mountain culture drawn over the month, we are working on this sheet to produce collectable stamps for mountain culture enthusiasts and trail story tellers. A few final illustrations to complete and then with stamps from buyolympia.com we will get our silk screeners involved.

Actual stamp size: 1.5 x 2"

