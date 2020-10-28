Emo Stanchev

ST monogram logo

Emo Stanchev
Emo Stanchev
  • Save
ST monogram logo monogram logo monogram technology tech logo 3d branding bussiness logo minimal illustration icon design logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design for tech company!

Emo Stanchev
Emo Stanchev

More by Emo Stanchev

View profile
    • Like