eCommerce Store App Design fashion commercial online store store online shop shop ecommerce app e-comerce commerce ecommerce mobile ux ui purrweb design app
How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online women’s clothing store! ✌

👗On the shot you can see two screens. The first one shows product categories and recommendations. There’s also a user’s profile and the shopping cart. The second one is a product page with information about the price, available sizes and colors.

🎀We used a lean color palette because it helps users focus on products. The accent color is light pink — it’s associated with accuracy and femininity.

📱It’s easy to navigate within the app because there’s a minimum amount of elements.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

