eCommerce Store App Design

How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online women’s clothing store! ✌

👗On the shot you can see two screens. The first one shows product categories and recommendations. There’s also a user’s profile and the shopping cart. The second one is a product page with information about the price, available sizes and colors.

🎀We used a lean color palette because it helps users focus on products. The accent color is light pink — it’s associated with accuracy and femininity.

📱It’s easy to navigate within the app because there’s a minimum amount of elements.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

