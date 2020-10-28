eCommerce Store App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online women’s clothing store! ✌
👗On the shot you can see two screens. The first one shows product categories and recommendations. There’s also a user’s profile and the shopping cart. The second one is a product page with information about the price, available sizes and colors.
🎀We used a lean color palette because it helps users focus on products. The accent color is light pink — it’s associated with accuracy and femininity.
📱It’s easy to navigate within the app because there’s a minimum amount of elements.
Created by Sergey Bulanov
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.