James Santilli

Hungry Colours

James Santilli
James Santilli
  • Save
Hungry Colours the hamper emporium hamper food basket colour color swatch orange brown red logo condensed signature pallette gift type typography wip
Download color palette

I'm getting hungry working through the colours and logo lockup (WIP) for The Hamper Emporium re-design.

James Santilli
James Santilli

More by James Santilli

View profile
    • Like