Meghdeep Sarkar

STUDY

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
STUDY adobe illustrator music art pencil illustration lighting interior illustration vector illustration illustration digital relaxation novel book minimalism beverage tea mobile desk adobe urban art illustration
Download color palette

Its always good to take a break and relax.

For me there is nothing better than reading a book by my favorite author with a cup of warm tea and some soothing music, sitting in one of the coziest corner of my room.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like