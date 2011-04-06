Bart Paden

Babe Ruth Baseball

Babe Ruth Baseball logo logo concept monogram
I'm coaching my son's Babe Ruth team. They have a hospital for a sponsor and their logo is awful. Trying to baseball-ize it. The top item is for the shirts. The bottom is for the hats.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
