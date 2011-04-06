Renee Fernandez

Lolla

Renee Fernandez
Renee Fernandez
  • Save
Lolla typography logo reject
Download color palette

They asked us to leave the logo alone, but I just couldn't help myself. Another one from the reject pile =)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Renee Fernandez
Renee Fernandez

More by Renee Fernandez

View profile
    • Like