B&W Music App Interaction Concept

Hello! Here you can find part 2 from my posts about the black and white music app that I have been working on lately.
It's a music app and its concept is based on the idea that music brings colour to our lives. I decided to express that concept by making the colour scheme fully monochromatic. The only colours you can see are those that are on album covers of currently played songs.
As always, let me know what you think and leave a like if you enjoyed what I came up!
Here's a link to the full case:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/106808153/B-W-Music-App-Concept
Thanks and take care!🖐🏻