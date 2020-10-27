Jakub Helcberger

B&W Music App Concept

B&W Music App Concept
Hey, hi! Today I wanted to share a little project of a music app I've been working on lately. It's a music app and its concept is based on the idea that music brings colour to our lives. I decided to express that concept by making the colour scheme fully monochromatic. The only colours you can see are those that are on album covers of currently played songs.

You can find the full case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106808153/B-W-Music-App-Concept

