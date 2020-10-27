Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, hi! Today I wanted to share a little project of a music app I've been working on lately. It's a music app and its concept is based on the idea that music brings colour to our lives. I decided to express that concept by making the colour scheme fully monochromatic. The only colours you can see are those that are on album covers of currently played songs.
As always, let me know what you think and feel free to leave a like or comment if you enjoyed!
You can find the full case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106808153/B-W-Music-App-Concept
Thanks🖐🏻