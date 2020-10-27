Hey, hi! Today I wanted to share a little project of a music app I've been working on lately. It's a music app and its concept is based on the idea that music brings colour to our lives. I decided to express that concept by making the colour scheme fully monochromatic. The only colours you can see are those that are on album covers of currently played songs.

As always, let me know what you think and feel free to leave a like or comment if you enjoyed!

You can find the full case here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/106808153/B-W-Music-App-Concept

Thanks🖐🏻