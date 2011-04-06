Brian Leach

Co-Creation Conference

Co-Creation Conference logo branding
A couple logo/lockup concepts for a conference on social / open-source product development. Basically a simplified take on the "many" coming together to form a whole.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
