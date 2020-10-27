SaaS Software Design System

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our enterprise client, Visual Lease, helps businesses organize large volumes of corporate and retail location leases. We implemented a new design over time and continued to modify and update the UX, UI, and brand, so users would incrementally experience a bolder, more powerful platform without losing the functionality they love.
We designed and developed a robust, detailed design system that enables them to re-use core components and patterns, enhancing there go-to-market strategy and saving them time and money.
Our design system wasn't just about delivering a better UI, it was just as much about detailed code documentation, process creation, and adoption of the new system.
Interested in learning more? Reach out at hello@lightmatter.com!