SaaS Software Design System

Our enterprise client, Visual Lease, helps businesses organize large volumes of corporate and retail location leases. We implemented a new design over time and continued to modify and update the UX, UI, and brand, so users would incrementally experience a bolder, more powerful platform without losing the functionality they love.

We designed and developed a robust, detailed design system that enables them to re-use core components and patterns, enhancing there go-to-market strategy and saving them time and money.

Our design system wasn't just about delivering a better UI, it was just as much about detailed code documentation, process creation, and adoption of the new system.

