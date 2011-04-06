Cuno de Bruin

The Identity Factory

De IdentiteitsFabriek means in English The Identity Factory. De IdentiteitsFabriek is a small graphic design company. They design identities for companies. The logo is an icon of a factory with different colors. These colors represent the different identities.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
