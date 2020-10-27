Maxime Lesur
DXRX Marketplace diagnostic pharma colorful network laboratory lab data mobile web marketplace sketch webdesign interface ux ui design
DXRX Marketplace diagnostic pharma colorful network laboratory lab data mobile web marketplace sketch webdesign interface ux ui design
DXRX Marketplace diagnostic pharma colorful network laboratory lab data mobile web marketplace sketch webdesign interface ux ui design
Hello everyone 👋🏻

Here is some shots of the DXRX marketplace we made for one of our customers, Diaceutics.
This is a marketplace where labs can offer their expertise and expand their network.
Labs data can sometime be hard to define and read, so the main goal was to make theses informations as clear as possible without hurting the UX of the platform.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

Cocolabs
Cocolabs
We build an open source solution to sell services online.
