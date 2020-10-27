Hello everyone 👋🏻

Here is some shots of the DXRX marketplace we made for one of our customers, Diaceutics.

This is a marketplace where labs can offer their expertise and expand their network.

Labs data can sometime be hard to define and read, so the main goal was to make theses informations as clear as possible without hurting the UX of the platform.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

