Ian Ver Domingo

Digital Magic Lab logo design

Ian Ver Domingo
Ian Ver Domingo
  • Save
Digital Magic Lab logo design unicorn unicorn logo logo designer logotype logodesign colorful logo logo
Download color palette

Hit 'L' if You like it!

If you'd like to see the full presentation, check my Behance

Follow my Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2020
Ian Ver Domingo
Ian Ver Domingo

More by Ian Ver Domingo

View profile
    • Like