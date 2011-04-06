Casper Klenz-Kitenge

Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
#cabcab masthead sketch
2nd sketch for my tumblog (hindsight is just the name) – thinking about using the Pictos icon set from Drew Wilson for the different tumblr post types..
It seems like a good fit, but I realize these have already been used heavily on various tumblogs in much the same way... :/ #mixedfeelings

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Casper Klenz-Kitenge
Casper Klenz-Kitenge

