Cosmetic mobile App UI UX design

Cosmetic mobile App UI UX design cosmetics mobile app mobile ui webdesign modern logo typography minimal logo illustration ux ui design branding
Here is the E-commerce Cosmetics Shopping App UI that I have designed

Please let me know your valuable opinion / comments on this design.

