Jason Harrop 

Icon Nav and Side Bar

Jason Harrop 
Jason Harrop 
  • Save
Icon Nav and Side Bar sharepoint nav side bar brown icons
Download color palette

Good call Josh! Its still in the works but I'll go ahead and do that. Great Idea! :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Jason Harrop 
Jason Harrop 

More by Jason Harrop 

View profile
    • Like