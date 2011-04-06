Casper Klenz-Kitenge

#cabcab sidebar

Sketching out a new look'n'feel for my tumblog and personal site.
Gotta love the icons from Gedy Rivera :)

Cabin (!) font from Google.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
