Glorious To View

Glorious To View vintage photography identity museum exhibit
Flexible Identity for an exhibition at the University of Kansas Spencer Museum of Art. I used the triangle to emphasize the theme of KU being a "beacon on a hill."

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
