Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup mockup psd mockup design mock-up mockup freebie free 3d design flat 3d model photoshop branding 3d product design 3ds max dribbble creative latest
Free Features:
• Changeable cap color
• Changeable bottle color
• Editable highlight effect
• Editable shadow effect
• Easy to use by Smart object
• One Photoshop file ( .PSD )
• Changeable Background color/ Transparent
• High-resolution 4500x3500 px, (72 pixels/inch, RGB mode)

