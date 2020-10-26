Ghost Agency - The Pumpkin - Free Illustration Kit

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ghost Agency is a set free illustration kit made entirely in Figma and available in Figma Community for free. Featuring a cute character from the ghost world. and this week Reiza "The Labu" joined the party.
This is my personal ongoing project I do in my spare time, a lot of character is still working, so keep stay tuned.
GRAB HERE, 100% FREE
