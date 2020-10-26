Zazuly Aziz
Ghost Agency - The Pumpkin - Free Illustration Kit

Zazuly Aziz
Pixelz Studio
Zazuly Aziz for Pixelz Studio
trick or treat trickortreat halloween design 3d 2d vector dribbleweeklywarmup cute web design pumpkin spooky ghost party halloween landing character hero illustration
Ghost Agency is a set free illustration kit made entirely in Figma and available in Figma Community for free. Featuring a cute character from the ghost world. and this week Reiza "The Labu" joined the party.

This is my personal ongoing project I do in my spare time, a lot of character is still working, so keep stay tuned.

let me know what do you think.

Don't hesitate to duplicate, and reshare it with others.

GRAB HERE, 100% FREE

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : hello@pixelz.studio
💬 Skype : Connect with us

Pixelz.studio || Instagram || UI8 Store || Creative Market

