Kluge

Toluna - Corporate Illustrations

Kluge
Kluge
  • Save
Toluna - Corporate Illustrations communication chat bubble chat conversation vector ui brand identity brand illustration kluge branding
Download color palette

Communication can be complicated and messy — blue and purple ground this “share” icon in a sense of calm with an assurance that clarity can be found in the middle.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

Kluge
Kluge
Creative Technology Studio

More by Kluge

View profile
    • Like