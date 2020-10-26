Janine

IoT-Onboarding (Bluetooth Pairing) UI Design

UI design for the onboarding / pairing flow of IoT apps.
I designed the typical and best case user experience for setting up an IoT device via app. I wrote down what to consider when designing onboardings for IoT apps here: https://medium.com/grandcentrix/iot-onboarding-2e009535c050

Posted on Oct 26, 2020
