IoT-Onboarding (Bluetooth Pairing) UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI design for the onboarding / pairing flow of IoT apps.
I designed the typical and best case user experience for setting up an IoT device via app. I wrote down what to consider when designing onboardings for IoT apps here: https://medium.com/grandcentrix/iot-onboarding-2e009535c050