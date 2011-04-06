Jim Keppel

HP Pavilion at San Jose Scoreboard

dynamic video signage sports nhl san jose sharks design
Scoreboard structure for the San Jose Sharks that we designed, and managed the implementation. The compound curves on the corner panels were a killer!

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
