Branding Design for a Virtual Production Studio

The result of a productive collaboration with Studios 87A, a virtual production studio based in Puerto Rico.

The logo is numbers 8 and 7 combined into one path, that represents a creative process. The path starts in ‘our’ (real) world (therefore it’s very clear) and at the end it blends in with the background, because it transports into another dimension (XR,AR,MR and VR).

