Branding Design for a Virtual Production Studio

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The result of a productive collaboration with Studios 87A, a virtual production studio based in Puerto Rico.
The logo is numbers 8 and 7 combined into one path, that represents a creative process. The path starts in ‘our’ (real) world (therefore it’s very clear) and at the end it blends in with the background, because it transports into another dimension (XR,AR,MR and VR).
Hit "L" if you like it. For more follow me on:
Behance | Instagram