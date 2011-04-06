NextGame new tabs

Dean Robinson

Added a third view, "Near Me", yesterday so I had to re-jig things to fit in a third tab. Still needs more work (the text is still a little out of alignment). Now I need also need to revise the section headers so they 'fit' better.

Full view: http://embr.it/Bvy

Also dropped the texture from the navigation/title bar - looked better on the 24-inch cinema display than it did on an actual iPhone.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
