Kubilay Sapayer

Mojo 2 - Music icons

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Mojo 2 - Music icons iphone icon ios 4 ipod touch mothafockersuckercocker portfolio fucker
Download color palette

left one is based on flurry/hydrogen by louie mantia
right one is for the more default lovers (like me)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like