Jennifer Daniel

Killed Optics

Jennifer Daniel
Jennifer Daniel
  • Save
Killed Optics killed circles color opart
Download color palette

Sketches for the cover of this week's BW but not all illustrations are meant for print. I'll save it for a story about taxes or hedge funds.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Jennifer Daniel
Jennifer Daniel

More by Jennifer Daniel

View profile
    • Like