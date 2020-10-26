Icons for Instagram Highlight Stories

Hello, today I wanna show you an icon for Instagram highlight stories. The inspiration was my own photos. So you can see 6 types of icons which can fit in any lifestyle account:

1. “Food”;

2. “Pet”;

3. “Me”(version 1);

4. “Art”;

5. “Me”(version 2);

6. “Rest”.

Have a project? Let’s chat 👋 - 📬 hello@gotoinc.co