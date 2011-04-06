Dominic Minischetti III

iPod Nano - Complete

Dominic Minischetti III
Dominic Minischetti III
  • Save
iPod Nano - Complete ipod nano apple
Download color palette

The final version of my 6th Generation iPod Nano mockup.

Full preview at dA - http://fav.me/d3ddccq

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Dominic Minischetti III
Dominic Minischetti III

More by Dominic Minischetti III

View profile
    • Like