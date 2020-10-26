Purrweb UI

Car Sharing App Design

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Car Sharing App Design search booking bmw tesla location map vehicle carsharing sharing car startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Car Sharing App Design search booking bmw tesla location map vehicle carsharing sharing car startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. shot2.png
  3. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! This is our recent attempt to design a car sharing app 🖐

🗺 On the left screen you can see a city map which shows nearby cars and their location. All possible cars are displayed on a slider. There’s also information about the car model, the photo and the price.

🚘 On the right screen you can see detailed information about the chosen car. Here users can add a destination and book the car.

🌌 The app is in dark theme with blue as the primary color, it creates a feeling of credibility and realism. Blue also helps users concentrate and makes them more productive.

🔑 It’s a great tool which helps you rent a car quickly and easily.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

1600x1200 13
Rebound of
Car Call Seinfeld
By Slava Kornilov
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like