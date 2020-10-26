Car Sharing App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! This is our recent attempt to design a car sharing app 🖐

🗺 On the left screen you can see a city map which shows nearby cars and their location. All possible cars are displayed on a slider. There’s also information about the car model, the photo and the price.

🚘 On the right screen you can see detailed information about the chosen car. Here users can add a destination and book the car.

🌌 The app is in dark theme with blue as the primary color, it creates a feeling of credibility and realism. Blue also helps users concentrate and makes them more productive.

🔑 It’s a great tool which helps you rent a car quickly and easily.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

