Logo & Packaging for Essential Garden

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sydney-based Essential Garden is a beauty brand that works insightfully to create organic skincare products extract from finest quality ingredients mother nature has to offer. All products are vegan and cruelty free.