Joe Le

Logo & Packaging for Essential Garden

Joe Le
Joe Le
  • Save
Logo & Packaging for Essential Garden mark logo mark badge logo badge symbol organic aromatherapy skincare bird logo bird logotype logo
Download color palette

Sydney-based Essential Garden is a beauty brand that works insightfully to create organic skincare products extract from finest quality ingredients mother nature has to offer. All products are vegan and cruelty free.

Joe Le
Joe Le

More by Joe Le

View profile
    • Like