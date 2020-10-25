Jacob Hoang

Recreational program website

Recreational program website web ux design ui
This was a redesign of a website I recently did for my local city's recreation program website. I noticed that the previous user interface was very outdated and also not user friendly at all, so a took a stab at redesigning it myself. Check out the full case study: https://www.jacob-hoang.com/work/econnect-registration

Posted on Oct 25, 2020
