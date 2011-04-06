Chris Brauckmuller

Essentials

Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Hire Me
  • Save
Essentials proxima nova red blueprint search pictos
Download color palette

Little snap of a web app design that I'm cookin' up. The icons at the top are from the Pictos set and the type is all set in Proxima Nova, which will be delivered by Typekit.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Brauckmuller

View profile
    • Like