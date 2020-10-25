Good for Sale
Huseyin Emanet

Duru - iOS 14 Icons

Huseyin Emanet
Huseyin Emanet
Duru - iOS 14 Icons sketch iphone iconpack icon set ios 14 icons ios 14 icon minimal
  1. black-1.jpg
  2. black-2.jpg
  3. black-3.jpg
  4. black-4.jpg
  5. black-5.jpg
  6. pastel-1.jpg
  7. pastel-2.jpg
  8. pastel-3.jpg

Duru - iOS 14 Icons

$20
Duru - iOS 14 Icons

A minimal icon set with over 120 icons for popular apps

It's perfect for giving your home screen a clean and minimalist look
Specifically designed for iOS
Wallpapers are also included in the pack

120+ Custom Icons
Lifetime Updates
6 Themes

Available exclusively at Lemon Squeezy

Posted on Oct 25, 2020
Huseyin Emanet
Huseyin Emanet
I help startups reimagine, prototype and design products.
